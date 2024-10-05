Two siblings electrocuted in paddy field in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 5 (PTI) Two siblings were allegedly electrocuted while fishing in a paddy field at Varavoor in this district on Saturday, police said.

The villagers found Aravindakshan (65) and Raveendran (63), the local residents, lying motionless on the field.

It is suspected that the siblings, while catching fish in the waters in the field, were electrocuted after coming into contact with the live wire trap laid to kill wild boars, police said.

"The house of the deceased persons was just a few meters away from the field. Wild boars frequently strayed in the area..." a police officer said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is on, police added. PTI LGK KH