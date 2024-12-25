Two siblings from Gujarat drown in Ganga in Haridwar

Haridwar, Dec 25 (PTI) Two siblings from Gujarat drowned in Ganga on Wednesday while bathing, police said.

Vipul Bhai Pawar, a resident of Tapi district of Gujarat, had come to Haridwar with his family on a pilgrimage, police said. They were bathing in the river at Santmat Ghat in the Saptarishi area.

The incident occurred around 10 am when his daughter, Pratyusha (13) and son, Darsh (6) were swept away by the strong currents in the river, they said.

The family and other devotees present at the ghat ran to save the children but they disappeared in the waves in a jiffy. A police team from Saptarishi police station reached the spot upon receiving information and launched a search operation.

Jal police divers finally retrieved the children from the river in an unconscious state. They were rushed to Haridwar district hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared them dead. PTI COR ALM HIG