Two siblings from Maharashtra found dead in hotel in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI) Two people, including a woman, from Maharashtra were found dead in a hotel room here on Sunday morning.

The deceased are siblings and natives of Pune, police said.

The duo had checked into the hotel last Friday, they added.

The hotel staff, who noticed the room remained closed in the morning, soon alerted the police station.

The man was found hanging while the woman was found dead on the bed, police said.

A suicide note was recovered from the room, which indicated that the duo had neither a home nor a job.

"A suicide note was recovered and based on further investigation only we can say more details," a top police officer, who examined the spot said.

An investigation is underway to determine why the couple came to Thiruvananthapuram and what led them to take such an extreme step, the police said. PTI ARM ARM ROH