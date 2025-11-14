Two siblings held in Navi Mumbai with heroin and opium worth Rs 1.17 cr

Thane, Nov 14 (PTI) Two persons were arrested allegedly with drugs worth Rs 1.17 crore in Navi Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

Siblings Navjotsingh Kulmitsingh Randhawa alias Vicky (34) and Gurjotsingh Kulmitsingh Randhawa alias Sunny (32) were held from a flat in Taloja by a Navi Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team under senior inspector Sandeep Nigade.

"We seized 158 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,16,19,000 and 40 grams of opium worth Rs 1,00,500. The total value of the seized drugs amounted to Rs 1,17,19,500. We are on the look out for five others in the case," said Nigade.

Further investigations into the network and distribution channels of the drug racket are underway, he added. PTI COR BNM