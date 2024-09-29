Two siblings killed, four injured after house collapses in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Two siblings were killed while four other family members were injured when their house collapsed here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am in a village in Inder Garh area when Ramdas (45), his wife Phaguni (40) and their four children -- Vivek (10), Vikas (2), Anjali (14) and Sarita (12) -- were sleeping in their dilapidated house, Inder Grah Station House Officer (SHO) Parul Chaudhary said.

Heavy rainfall had weakened the structure causing it to eventually collapse trapping the family under its debris, Chaudhary said.

The sudden collapse caused panic in the village, prompting neighbours to alert the police and initiate a rescue operation, the SHO said.

The injured were taken to Haseran's Primary Health Center (PHC) and from there they were referred to Tirwa Medical College. Vivek and Sarita succumbed to their injuries at the medical college, said the officer.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and an investigation in underway, police said.

