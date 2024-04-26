Two siblings killed, six injured after being hit by tractor-trolley in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) Two sisters were killed and six others were injured after being hit by a tractor-trolley here, police said.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Nanpara police station Rakesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred on Thursday evening when Habibur Rahman, a resident of Vishwanath village under Nanpara Kotwali area, with his three children, was standing on the roadside. Some villagers were also sitting in an e-rickshaw nearby.

A tractor-trolley loaded with sand lost control and hit the e-rickshaw, the SHO said.

The collision killed Khushnuma (19), Rahman’s daughter on the spot while her sister Kazma (13) was seriously injured. Six passengers sitting in the e-rickshaw were also injured, he said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital nearby where Kazma succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning, he said.

The bodies were post-mortem and a case has been registered against the driver who managed to flee and left his tractor-trolley behind. Further investigation is underway, he added.