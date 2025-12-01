Two siblings killed, younger sister among 3 seriously injured as bus climbs footpath in Pune

Pune, Dec 1 (PTI) A 6-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister were killed and three others, including the duo's younger sister, were injured after a bus climbed onto a footpath in Pune's Hinjewadi area on Monday evening, a police official said.
The driver, who was allegedly drunk, has been nabbed, the Hinjewadi police station official said.
On Monday evening, a private firm's bus drove onto a footpath and rammed into five pedestrians, including three siblings who were returning from school, he said.
"While a 6-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister died, their younger sister sustained critical injuries. Two other pedestrians were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment. The process of registering a case is underway," the official said. PTI SPK BNM