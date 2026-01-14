Two siblings, who went missing from Ranchi, found in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) The two siblings, who went missing from Ranchi's Dhurwa, were found in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, police said.

A police team was sent from Ranchi to Ramgarh to bring both the children back, they said.

SP (Ranchi- Rural) Praveen Pushkar told PTI that both the missing children were traced to Chitarpur in Ramgarh district.

"The details would be provided later in the day," he said.

The two siblings, aged 4 and 5, had gone to a grocery store near their house on January 2, after which they went missing. The police had formed a special investigation team, comprising 40 personnel, to trace the two children.

Their disappearance had led to massive protests in the state capital. PTI RPS RPS SOM