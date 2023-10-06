Two SIDCUL officials suspended, one removed from post over corruption charges

Dehradun, Oct 6 (PTI) Two officials of the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) were suspended while another was removed from his post on Friday on charges of alleged corruption and non-cooperation with entrepreneurs.

SIDCUL Managing Director Rohit Meena suspended the corporation's accountant Parvinder Singh and public relations officer and regional manager in-charge of Kashipur Kamal Kishore Kafaltia.

He also removed SIDCUL Finance Controller Manish Upreti from his post with immediate effect.

There were complaints of corruption and non-cooperative attitude against these officials towards entrepreneurs.

The action was taken against the officials on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

It comes ahead of the global investors' summit to be held here in December to give a push to investments in the state.

"Corrupt practices and non-cooperation with entrepreneurs cannot be tolerated at all if we want to bring investments to the state," Dhami said.

Dhami recently returned from a UK tour where he extended invitation to international investors to participate in the summit and invest in the state. PTI ALM CK