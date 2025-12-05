Two sides in Kerala create 'facade' of fighting, non-development of state their aim: Vaishnaw in RS

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday alleged in the Rajya Sabha that the two main parties in Kerala do not want development in the state and accused them of creating a "facade" by fighting in Parliament, which is hurting people.

Responding to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said work on several projects is being held up in Kerala due to the lack of cooperation, and cited work on several railway under-bridges being held up for non-availability of land, which the state government has to undertake.

"This so-called fight between them and them is very interesting. This looks like a facade which is basically hurting the people of Kerala. The reality is that the Government of India and PM Narendra Modi Ji are committed to developing the Railway network in Kerala," he told the house.

His attack was on both the ruling LDF headed by CPI(M) and on the Congress-led UDF, which had been in power earlier in Kerala.

"This is something these two sides can always create the facade of fighting, but internally, they are all connected. They are all working towards one aim, that is, non-development of Kerala is their aim," Vaishnaw alleged.

Vaishnaw was responding to queries by Congress MP Jebi Mather, who accused the state government of not helping initiate development, and the ruling CPI-M members attacking her for making those remarks.

"The budget for Kerala has been increased significantly, from a budget of mere Rs 372 crore that is now more than Rs 3,042 crore, which is more than 8 times compared to the past," Vaishnaw said.

As the minister listed various development works being undertaken in Kerala by his ministry and made remarks on the state government, the Left MPs sought to obstruct him.

"They cannot listen to development work. They have no interest in development work," the minister said, adding that several projects are held up due to the lack of cooperation by the state government.

Vaishnaw said on the Angamaly to Sabarimala line in Kerala, the central government has already told the state government to start land acquisition, and as soon as the land acquisition starts, the next step will start.

"Out of the total 127 ROBs in the state, 105 ROBs are delayed on account of the state government. You would be surprised to know that there are 63 ROBs, where the state government is not even finalising the alignment of the ROB. That is the level of support from the state," the minister claimed.

He also said that his ministry is now taking up projects for a complete revamp of the railway network in Kerala. Right from northern parts of Kerala from Kasargod to Kozhikode to Shoranur, the DPR of 3rd and 4th line is being prepared, from Shoranur to Ernakulam, the DPR of 3rd line is being prepared, and from Shoranur to Coimbatore the DPR of 3rd and 4th line going via Pallakad is being prepared, from Ernakulam to Kayamkulam, the 3rd line DPR is being prepared, the minister informed the house. PTI SKC HVA