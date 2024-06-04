Two sides of Gandhi family: Rahul set to win Rae Bareli, Maneka trailing in Sultanpur

Lucknow, Jun 4 (PTI) While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to win from two constituencies, it has turned out to be a disappointing election for the other side of the family.

In Sultanpur, Maneka Gandhi of the BJP was trailing by over 36,600 votes against Rambhual Nishad of the Samajwadi Party, according to the Election Commission data at 4.50 pm. Her son and Rahul Gandhi's cousin Varun Gandhi was not even given a ticket from the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Rae Bareli seat, was leading by a huge margin of over 3.88 lakh votes over his nearest rival Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP.

In this election, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi did not contest from Rae Bareli and opted for the Rajya Sabha.

Last month, Sonia Gandhi had said that she is giving her son to the people of Rae Bareli, asserting that "Rahul will not disappoint you".

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sonia Gandhi had won from Rae Bareli, Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur, and Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.

Rahul Gandhi had lost the 2019 elections from Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani, and won from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

In 2014 parliamentary polls, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had won from Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively.

Similarly, Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi were also members of the 16th Lok Sabha.