Two sisters abducted from Jammu rescued in Chhattisgarh

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Two teenage sisters from Jammu, allegedly abducted a week ago, were rescued from Chhattisgarh and handed over to their family, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Shiva Dass and Manoj Kumar, both residents of Chhattisgarh, are yet to be arrested, they said.

Jammu's Janipur Police Station received a complaint from the father of the girls, aged 16 and 17, alleging that his daughters were abducted by Dass and Kumar who were living in Janipur Colony, they said.

A special team was immediately formed and after extensive investigations, intelligence gathering, and coordinated efforts the girls were recovered from Balooda in Chhattisgarh on Monday and later handed over to their family, the police said.

Meanwhile, a girl who was reported missing from her village in Gandoh area of Doda district on January 14 was traced from Punjab.

The girl was rescued from Pathankot on Monday and later reunited with her family, the police said. PTI TAS NB