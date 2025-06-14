Two sisters among 3 held for selling smack from house in Delhi's Mangolpuri

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Three women, including two sisters, were arrested for allegedly running a drug distribution network from their residence in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

Two of them were the daughters of a known drug trafficker and listed 'bad character' of the Mangolpuri Police Station, he said. Their mother too was involved in selling drugs from their house.

The two sisters, who operated as local suppliers of narcotics, and the third woman, who assisted them in packaging and delivery, were arrested during a late-night raid conducted on the intervening night of June 11-12 based on credible intelligence, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A total of 92 grams of smack, valued at around Rs 1 lakh in the international market, and Rs 2,940 in cash was recovered from the trio.

"The mother of the two accused, who is absconding, was running a well-organised drug syndicate from her house, and used a netted window to discreetly hand over the contraband to drug addicts and collect money in return," the DCP said.

He added that she is a history-sheeter with over 20 previous cases, mostly under the NDPS Act, and had recently completed an externment order.

Police received an intelligence that a woman, who is listed in the 'bad character' dossier of Mangolpuri Police Station was selling smack in significant quantities from her house in E-Block, Mangolpuri.

Police then carried out a raid and held the three women and recovered the drugs.

A case under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.