Two sisters among three arrested for killing man in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 10 (PTI) Three persons, including two sisters, were arrested for allegedly murdering a man from Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kumar Das (29), who had been missing since February 24. His body was recovered from a well in Tengaria village under Daladali outpost in Ranchi district on March 7, the officer said, adding that a missing person complaint was filed on March 3 in this regard.

SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "The accused murdered the victim by slitting his throat. Das was in an illicit relationship with Roshni Devi (29). Roshni was pressuring him to marry her, but he was refusing. Thereafter, Roshni, along with her sister Seema Devi (35) and brother Bhupesh Baitha (27), hatched a conspiracy to kill Das." Roshni took Vijay to her newly half-constructed house in Jarriya, Bedo. After getting him intoxicated with alcohol, all three jointly slit his throat, stabbed him in the stomach and brutally murdered him, the SP said.

Later, to conceal the crime, they stuffed the body into a sack, transported it to Tengaria on a motorcycle, tied it to the motorcycle, and dumped it into the well, the SP added.

Based on the disclosure made by the accused, the body of the missing victim and his motorcycle were recovered from the well. The knife used in the crime was also recovered from the house of the main accused, Roshni Devi, another police officer said.

All three accused have been arrested, the officer added. PTI RPS RPS RG