Two sisters booked for abetting man's suicide in Thane district

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a 27-year-old woman and her sister for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district two months ago, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered an offence under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the two sisters, an official said.

Sachinkumar Mishra, a resident of Davdi village in Dombivili, committed suicide by consuming rat poison in October, he said.

As per the complaint, Mishra's wife Pooja frequently spoke to three men, raising doubts that she was having an extramarital affair, the official said.

The victim's sister-in-law Babita Upadayaya also threatened him saying that he would be beaten up and abducted if he interfered with his wife's friend, he said.

The man was allegedly driven to suicide because of his wife's behaviour and sister-in-law’s threats, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far. PTI COR ARU