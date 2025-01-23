Two sisters die under suspicious circumstances in UP, bodies cremated without informing police

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Two teenage sisters died under suspicious circumstances in a village under the Phugana police station area here, officials said.

The parents of the deceased girls - Kajal (17) and Manisha (16) - allegedly cremated the bodies without informing police. The incident came to light after the news of their deaths went viral on social media on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters on Thursday that a police team rushed to the village after the news surfaced online and initiated an investigation into the matter.

"We are interrogating the family members of the deceased girls to ascertain the circumstances leading to their deaths," he said.

Former village head Basant Malik claimed that the sisters consumed poison on January 17 due to a family dispute. "Their bodies were cremated later," he said. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK