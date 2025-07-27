Two sisters drown in drain in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Two minor sisters drowned in a deep drain here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said that Sunil Verma, a resident of village Tulsipur, had gone to his field with his two daughters — Kanchan (14) and Saumya (11).

On their way home, Saumya slipped and fell into a drain. Seeing this, Kanchan jumped into the drain to save her sister. However, they both drowned in the drain, police said.

Villagers nearby raised an alarm. By the time the father reached the spot, the sisters had died. The villagers recovered the bodies from the drain.

SHO of Mohammadpur Khala police station, Jagdesh Prasad Shukla, said that the bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG