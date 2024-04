Chatra, Apr 17 (PTI) Two sisters drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Daha village in the Hunterganj police station area when five girls, aged between 8 and 12, were bathing at the pond, they said.

Two sisters, identified as Shivani Kumari (10) and Deventi Kumari (8), drowned in the pond, they added.

Their bodies were sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examinations, police said. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM