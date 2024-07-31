Two sisters drown in pond in MP's Khargone district

Khargone (MP), Jul 31 (PTI) Two minor sisters drowned in a pond near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Badia village under Balakwada police station limits, an official said.

Sub-inspector HC Pipaliya said three children, residents of Badia, were bathing in the Kundia pond when they started drowning.

Villagers rushed to their help and managed to save one of them, but two cousin sisters, identified as Radha and Krishna, both aged 11, drowned, he said.

Govinda Pardeshi, a local resident, said these children had come to graze their cattle when they decided to enter into the water body for a bath. PTI COR ADU RSY