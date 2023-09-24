Two sisters drown in pond in MP's Rajgarh

Rajgarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Two sisters drowned while bathing in a pond at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Goriyakheda village under Machalpur police station limits on Saturday evening, an official said.

The girls, aged 10 and 12 years, were bathing in a pond near the village when they drowned, Machalpur police station in-charge Ramveer Singh Parihar said.

The girls belonged to a family of nomads from Pali district of Rajasthan, and were staying near Goriyakheda, he said.

The police fished out the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU