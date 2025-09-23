Two sisters drown in river

Chhatarpur (MP), Sept 23 (PTI) Two minor sisters drowned in the Seelap river in Chhatarpur district while trying to save each other, police said on Tuesday.

They were grazing goats when one of them, aged 12 years, entered the river for a bath on Monday evening, an official said.

Seeing her being dragged by strong currents of water, her elder sister, aged 16, jumped into the river to save her. Unfortunately, both the sisters drowned, said Naugaon police station in-charge Valmiki Chaube.

The bodies of the two sisters were recovered, he said. PTI COR MAS NSK