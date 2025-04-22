Two sisters drown in village pond

Bilaspur, Apr 22 (PTI) Two sisters drowned in a pond while bathing in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Girdhauna village under the Sakri police station limits in the morning hours, an official said.

He said Chandani Jaiswal (13) and Parvati (11) had gone to the pond with their grandmother. While the grandmother returned home after washing clothes, the girls stayed back, he added.

When they didn't return home, a search was launched and their bodies were fished out of the water.

A case has been registered by the police. PTI COR NSK