Two sisters hang self in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) Two sisters, including a 17-year-old, were found hanging from the ceiling of their house here on Thursday, police said.

The victims were identified as Payal (19) and Muskan (17), they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur Prakash Kumar told the media that girls were found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of their house in Behda Kodhara village using the same saree, when their family had gone to work in their fields.

Upon returning, the family found the girls hanging and alerted the police. The evidence was collected from the crime scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, Kumar said.

ASP Kumar said that the post-mortem report is awaited for further action while police are deployed in the village to maintain law and order.