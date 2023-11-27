Two sisters held for beating woman to death in Thane

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Two sisters were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating to death a 22-year-old woman following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

One of the accused, aged 30, was the victim's sister-in-law, who married another man after her husband's death and lived separately.

During the Diwali festival earlier this month, the victim, who was separated from her husband, and her sister had a quarrel with the accused and the latter warned them of dire consequences, an official from Kalwa police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's mother, who is a ragpicker..

On November 25, the victim went to a public toilet in Kalwa area but did not return.

When her mother went to search for her, she saw the accused, her sister and another woman thrashing the victim.

They allegedly pulled the victim by her hair, kicked her and pushed her to the ground, the official said.

When the complainant and a man tried to rescue the victim, they were also beaten up.

The badly injured victim was rushed to a local hospital. As her condition was serious, she was later taken to the Sion hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died during treatment on Sunday morning, the police said.

The 30-year-old accused and her sister were arrested and they along with another woman were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the third accused, the police added. PTI COR GK