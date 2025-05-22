Two sisters held for stealing gold jewellery from friend’s house in west Delhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two sisters for allegedly stealing gold jewellery from their friend’s residence in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur area, an official on Thursday said.

The accused were identified as Karishma (40) and her younger sister Shipra (34), said the official and added that all stolen articles have been recovered.

“The incident came to light on May 18 when a 45-year-old woman filed a complaint with Moti Nagar Police Station, stating that gold items kept in a locked almirah in her house had been stolen. Police said that there were no signs of forced entry, indicating the use of a spare key,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vichitra Veer.

The DCP said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation was launched.

The complainant informed police during investigation that on May 17, she had gone to Jhandewalan Temple with her friend’s sister, Shipra, and returned home with her around 8 pm, he added.

The next morning, she found the almirah tampered with and her jewellery missing. She further stated that only her landlord and her close friend Karishma were aware of the gold stored in her home.

“Based on suspicion, a police team visited Karishma’s residence on May 19. During sustained interrogation, Karishma confessed that she and her sister Shipra had orchestrated the theft,” the DCP said.

As per the plan, Shipra took the complainant out for a temple visit, while Karishma used a duplicate key to enter the house and steal the gold items, said the officer, adding that recovered items include a gold biscuit, rings, bangles and traditional jewellery.

The accused have been arrested and further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI SSJ AS AS