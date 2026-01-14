Two sisters killed as truck crashes into two-wheeler

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Two sisters were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their two-wheeler in Pimpri Chinchwad city on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rutuja Shinde (24) and Neha Shinde (20).

The incident occurred around 1:15 PM when the truck hit their two-wheeler from behind in the Kalewadi area.

The truck driver, identified as Jitendra Nirale, was arrested, an official said.

He added that Rutuja was a law graduate and Neha was a college student.