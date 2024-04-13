Two sisters, niece shot at in Himachal's Kinnaur, brother held

Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire on three women of his family over a personal dispute in Himachal’s Kinnar area, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday in Purbani village, when Raj Chander opened fire on his two sisters and a niece while the family was preparing for the wedding of Chander’s nephew.

The injured were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla and later referred to Reckong Peo District Hospital. One of the two sisters Krishan Leela and niece Sweety sustained serious injuries while the other sister Bharti is said to be out of danger, police said.

A case has been registered against Chander under the sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested on Friday evening, they said.

The general public has been told to deposit their arms following the implementation of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls and assembly by-elections. A total of 1205 arms have been deposited in Kinnaur district as per data released by the election commission. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG