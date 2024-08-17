Two sisters run over by car in UP, foul play suspected

Bulandshahr, Aug 16 (PTI) Two sisters were run over by a car here on Friday while they were returning from court, police said.

Both have been admitted to a hospital and stated to be out of danger, they added.

Simran, who is in a dispute with her husband, said she was on her way back with her sister after a court date. She has accused her brother-in-law of threatening her with an accident if she stepped out.

She also alleged that her husband was asking her to withdraw the case.

Simran said she went to her in-laws house several times but was allegedly beaten up and forcibly removed from the house.

SP (crime) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said that an accident with two sisters in the Kotwali Nagar area came to light on Friday, and the police have identified the vehicle. PTI COR MNK MNK