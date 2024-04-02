Two sisters suffocate to death in residential building fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old sister suffocated to death in a residential building fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar area, police said.

"We got a call about a fire at 2.07 pm. Five fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was in a house. Fire fighters rescued some people from there. We also informed the police," a senior Fire department official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said officers at Sadar Bazar police station received a call regarding the fire and rushed to the spot.

It was found that a house at Sadar Bazar's Chameliyan Road was engulfed in flames. Four fire tenders arrived brought the blaze under control, he said.

The building was filled with smoke and rescue teams were able to enter it with much difficulty, using gas masks, he added.

Two girls -- Gulashna (14) and Anaya (12) -- were trapped inside the first floor bathroom. They were rescued and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, Meena said.

Fire officials said the two girls trapped in the bathroom were rescued by breaking the door and sent to a hospital.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, they said and added that the blaze broke out in a recreational room.

A crime team has been called and further proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI BM NIT NIT SZM