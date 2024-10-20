Two SLRs, hidden by Maoists, seized from Jharkhand forest

Chaibasa, Oct 20 (PTI) Two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), suspected to have been kept hidden by Maoists, were found in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The recovery was made on the basis of a tip-off that some Maoists had hidden the SLRs in a forest after they escaped following a gunfight with the security forces in May, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The seizure was made from the forest between Ladurudih and Surugada villages in the Karaikela police station area in a joint operation by the CRPF's 157 Battalion, Special Assault Team and district armed police, he said.

The search operation was still underway, he added. PTI BS SOM