Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Two drug smugglers were apprehended in Punjab's Ferozepur, the Border Security Force said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted the smugglers when they were coming from Ferozepur city late Saturday night, they added.

A total of 508 grams of opium was seized from the duo, the BSF said, adding that they were later handed over to police. PTI CHS RPA