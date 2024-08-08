Two smugglers arrested after drugs recovered in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested two persons after more than six kg of heroin was allegedly recovered from their possession.

Director General of Police, Gauarv Yadav, said police also recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash from them.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Ferozepur Police arrests 2 drug smugglers and recovers 6.655 Kg of Heroin & 6 lakhs in drug money near the Indo-Pak border.

"After working on technical inputs CIA team of District Ferozepur has successfully conducted the operation and made the seizure FIR registered yesterday," Yadav said in a post on X.

Investigations are underway in the matter, he added. PTI CHS DV DV