Two smugglers arrested in Uttarakhand, smack worth Rs 82 lakh recovered

Dehradun, Nov 6 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NTB) of the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested two suspected smugglers in the Udham Singh Nagar district and recovered smack worth about Rs 82 lakh from their possession.

Uttarakhand STF Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhullar said here that the Kumaon unit of the STF and the local police arrested the smugglers in a joint operation near the sales tax office in the Pulbhatta police station area of ​​the district late on Tuesday evening.

He said the accused smugglers have been identified as Veer Pal (34) and Sher Singh (21) of the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh and 112 grams and 163 grams of smack was recovered from them, respectively.

He said that during interrogation, the suspected smugglers told police they had brought the drug from Chandrasen, a resident of the Aliganj area of ​​​​Bareilly, and were going to sell it at high prices in Pulbhatta, Kichha, Rudrapur etc.

The STF has recovered 6.71 kg smack, 19.80 kg hashish, 5.32 kg opium, 300 kg poppy husk etc this year so far and arrested 43 suspected smugglers. PTI DPT SKY MNK MNK