Two snatchers arrested after chase in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Two alleged snatchers, including one with 57 criminal cases against him, were arrested after a brief chase in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Nazakat Ali alias Bhura alias KTM (28) and Tushar alias Nishu (22), both from Ghaziabad.

Ali was found to be a habitual offender with involvement in 57 criminal cases related to robbery, snatching, theft and Arms Act violations, they said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing multiple snatching incidents in a single day across Delhi and Noida.

The arrests were made on December 16 during routine patrolling and picket checking in Keshav Puram. A head constable noticed two men riding a motorcycle in a suspicious and reckless manner and attempted to stop them, but the suspects sped away, a senior police officer said.

The information was immediately shared with nearby pickets, following which another police team intercepted the motorcycle near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro Station after a brief chase, he said.

Both accused fell while attempting to flee and were overpowered. Subsequent verification revealed that the motorcycle they were riding had been stolen from the KN Katju Marg area, police said.

During their search, police recovered eight mobile phones of various brands, a gold chain and a button-actuated knife from their possession. The gold chain was found to have been snatched from the Mukherjee Nagar area, the officer said.

Police said three mobile phones were snatched from Botanical Garden and Sector-18 areas of Noida, while two others were taken from Mayur Vihar and Pandav Nagar in east Delhi. Verification regarding the remaining recovered mobile phones is underway.

Police said the accused were also involved in cases of auto theft and had been moving across different areas in search of easy targets.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Delhi Police Act has been registered at Keshav Puram police station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other cases, police added.