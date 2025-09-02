Two sons, daughter-in-law arrested for killing man over land dispute in Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) An elderly man was allegedly killed by his two sons and a daughter-in-law over a land dispute here, police said on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly mixed sleeping pills in a cold drink to drug him before strangling him with a rope on Saturday night in Sisaula Burzurg village, they said.

“After committing the murder, the accused went home and slept as if nothing had happened,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators revealed that the dispute arises from the perception that Gulfaam had been neglecting his children from his first wife Seema, who died due to illness, while spending money only on his second wife, Gulista, and her children.

He was reportedly planning to sell his land to arrange the marriage of his second wife’s daughters, which angered Arslan, his wife Shahzadi and Fardeen. Arslan and Fardeen were Seema's sons.

A case was registered at Jani police station on a complaint lodged by Gulfaam’s wife Gulista.

Police arrested the three accused from Afzalpur Pawti Road and recovered the rope used in the murder. The accused have been sent to jail.