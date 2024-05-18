Two stabbed in brawl in UP's Shahjahanpur, 1 held

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 18 (PTI) Two people were stabbed with a knife after a fight broke out between two groups here, police said on Saturday.

A few days ago, one of the victims, Anurag, a resident of the Subhash Nagar, filed a complaint at the Sadar Bazar police station that some people were gambling and misbehaving with girls in the area, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Following this, on Friday night, Shoaib and Sohail along with their associates attacked Anurag and his friends who were walking towards a temple, the ASP said. Anurag and his friend Rohit were stabbed with a knife and were rushed to a hospital, he said. A case was registered against Shoaib, Sohail, nine named and 12 unnamed people under the SC-ST Act and for rioting, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation, police said. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG