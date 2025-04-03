Two staffers of Pune-based BJ Medical College held for bribery

Pune, Apr 3 (PTI) Two BJ Medical College staffers were arrested by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau in Pune for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Senior Assistant Jayant Chaudhary and Office Superintendent Suresh Bonawale had sought the bribe to clear pending bills of a furniture vendor, he said.

"The vendor had supplied furniture worth Rs 20 lakh to the government-run BJ Medical College in 2023 and submitted a bill of Rs10 lakh for clearance. The accused initially sought Rs 1.30 lakh as bribe and then settled for Rs 1 lakh. They were held in a trap laid by the ACB on Wednesday," he said.

Chaudhary and Bonawale have been arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said.