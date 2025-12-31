Two staffers of transport company dupe employer of Rs 1.27 crore; booked

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two employees of a transport company in Ulhasnagar of Maharashtra's Thane district for cheating their employer of Rs 1.27 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant, a 59-year-old transport businessman, alleged that the accused - Ajaykumar Lalbahadur Pandey and Keshavprasad Ramsevak Tiwari alias Tripathi - committed the fraud between January and October 2025.

"Pandey was entrusted with the responsibility of handling the accounts and bank transactions of the transport business, while Tiwari was appointed as the manager at the office of Mayur Bulk Carriers in Ulhasnagar. Taking advantage of the trust placed in them, the two allegedly colluded to siphon off funds," a police official said.

The accused allegedly used the services of another person to forge the complainant's signatures on cheques and misused the letterhead of the transport company to facilitate unauthorised transactions, he said.

"Pandey allegedly linked his own mobile number to the company's bank account without the complainant's permission. This enabled them to carry out financial transactions without the knowledge of the account holder," he said.

Tiwari allegedly transferred the money to various bank accounts, withdrew funds from the company's business account without consent and embezzled cash, causing a total loss of Rs 1,27,12,700 to the complainant, according to him.

The FIR was registered at Ulhasnagar police station in the Ulhasnagar division under sections 318 (4) (cheating), 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"A detailed probe is underway to verify the bank records, forged documents and the money trail. No arrests have been made so far," the official added. PTI COR NP