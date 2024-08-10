Two-storey building collapses in Delhi's Model Town, 3 injured

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A two-storey banquet hall collapsed in northwest Delhi's Model Town area during heavy afternoon rain on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where the old building, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, they said.

Earlier in the day, the officials said it was an abandoned house but later clarified that the building was being used as a banquet hall.

With the help of the local police, NDRF personnel and other rescue team members, three people were taken out of the rubble and sent to a nearby hospital.

CCTV footage of a nearby house captured the incident on camera.

The police said the building was closed for the past few years. Some labourers were doing the repair work as it was in a dilapidated condition, a police officer said.

Three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

While one injured was sent to ESI hospital in Basai Darapur, the other two were undergoing treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar.

According to officials, the labourers were having their lunch when the building collapsed. Two four wheelers and two scooters parked nearby also got damaged in the incident.

The rescue operation was carried on for over four hours, the DFS official said, adding that a tower of a mobile service provider company was also installed on the terrace of the building.

The officials are trying to find out who owned the property. PTI ALK NB NB