Two-storey house collapses in Delhi’s Model Town, some feared trapped

New Delhi: A two-storey house collapsed in northwest Delhi’s Model Town area during heavy afternoon rain and rescue operation is underway as some people are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where the old house, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, they said.

Three fire tenders have been deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

With the help of the local police and other rescue team members, three people were taken out of the rubble and sent to a nearby hospital. Two of them are in critical condition, the official said.

Police said the rescue operation is still underway as a few more people are feared trapped.