Two-storey house collapses in Faridabad due to heavy rain

Faridabad, Aug 29 (PTI) A two-storey house in Ballabgarh in Faridabad collapsed due to rains on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the residents woke up due to rainwater leakage and saw cracks around the house. They immediately vacated the house and escaped the collapse unhurt.

Four brothers -- Shravan, Biru, Sanjit, and Rohtash-- lived with their families in the house in Chandpur village. The area received heavy rains on Thursday morning, police said.

Following this, the family woke up early to feed the animals. However, seeing the rainwater filling the house, they suspected a crack in their wall. They took their children and rushed out of the house. Soon after, it collapsed, police added.

The belongings of the family were buried inside the house and destroyed.

Village sarpanch Surajpal alias Bhura said that there were three rooms and a kitchen in the house. The family falls under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category and are labourers by profession.

Block Development and Panchayat Officer of Tigaon, Ajit Singh said they will visit the spot on Friday.

He said that if there is a BPL family, then it will be included in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and a proposal of help will be sent to the government. PTI COR HIG