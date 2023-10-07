Two-storey house gutted in fire in Shimla

Shimla, Oct 7 (PTI) A family of six members was rendered homeless after a two-storey wooden house was gutted in a fire in the Rohru area here, officials said on Saturday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out on Friday night, they added.

The fire broke out in the house of Deepak in Ranhol village when no one was present inside it, the officials said.

The neighbours noticed the blaze and informed the police. In the meantime, the villagers tried to douse the flames, they added.

The fire was brought under control by two fire tenders, the officials said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rohru Sunny Sharma said that prima facie it appeared that a short circuit led to the fire. The losses due to the fire are estimated to be about Rs 50 lakh.

The district administration has provided immediate relief of Rs 10,000 to the affected family which is now staying with their relatives, the SDM said. PTI COR BPL RPA