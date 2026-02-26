Two-storey house worth Rs 44 lakh linked to NDPS accused attached in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a double-storey residential house worth around Rs 44 lakh, allegedly acquired through illegal drug trade, in Shopian district.

"Police have attached a residential house valued at Rs 44.50 lakh belonging to Abdul Rashid Koka, resident of Melhura Zainapora in Shopian," a spokesman said.

The property was found to be acquired using money obtained through the sale of illegal drugs and narcotics, he said, adding that the accused has been previously involved in multiple cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act .

The attachment process was executed in the presence of a duly constituted police team, executive magistrate, lambardar and chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal protocols, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ ARB ARB