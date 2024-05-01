Two stranded foreign tourists rescued in Ladakh

Leh, May 1 (PTI) Two foreign tourists, stranded on a treacherous cliff, were successfully rescued in the Khalsi sub-division in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The women trekkers, Sullivan Deirdre from Ireland and Van Der Weijden from the Netherlands, found themselves in distress at an altitude of about 10,300 feet due to the slippery conditions and made a call for their evacuation, Station House Officer of the Khalsi police station Nisar Ali said.

Ali, who led the rescue mission, said they received the distress call at around 10:30 am and immediately moved towards the Nabtakla cliff.

After covering 30 km in a vehicle, the rescue team trekked the dangerous path between Ang and Hemis-Shukpachan for nearly two hours, before reaching the stranded tourists, who were then safely evacuated and brought to the Khalsi police station, the officer told reporters.

Both the tourists were in good health and later, left for their hotel in Leh, he said. PTI TAS RC