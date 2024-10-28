Two students booked for exam fraud at Mumbai college

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two students after a teacher at a city college affiliated with the Mumbai University uncovered an attempt at exam fraud when a dummy student tried to answer the financial accounting paper, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

According to the Samta Nagar police station official, the FIR was registered against the duo, Roshan Ajay Kumar Yadav and Manish Arvind Kumar Yadav.

Investigations have revealed that Manish Yadav had sent Roshan Yadav to the examination centre to impersonate him, he said.

The incident took place at Nirmala Memorial Foundation College of Commerce and Science in Mumbai's Kandivali area, where Vinay Vijay Dukale, a teacher and exam invigilator, was supervising the university's ongoing third-year examinations.

Advertisment

During the financial accounting exam, a female teacher became suspicious of a student's identity. Upon checking his hall ticket, it was revealed the pupil, identified as Manish Yadav of Lathibai Ramdar Maheshwari Night College, Mumbai, was actually Roshan Yadav from Naigaon in adjoining Palghar district.

On questioning, Roshan Yadav confessed he was taking the test on behalf of his friend, Manish Yadav, who was waiting outside the exam centre. Following the discovery, college authorities informed the Samta Nagar police.

Later, a case was registered against the duo under the Maharashtra University Misconduct Prevention Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, said the official. PTI ZA RSY