Two students bunk school to bathe in river in MP's Shahdol district, drown

Shahdol (MP), Sep 2 (PTI) Two students drowned in a river in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Tuesday after they skipped school during mid-day meal and went to take a bath in the water body, police said.

Both were students of Class 5 and studied in a school in village Dadar under Sidhi police station area of the district, he said.

The deceased, aged around 10, were identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Patori village under Gohparu police station area, and Saurabh Singh, a native of Dadar village, Sidhi police station in-charge Rajkumar Mishra told PTI.

Sandeep Singh was staying at his maternal uncle's house, he said.

In the afternoon, when mid-day meal was being served, the two students quietly left the premises and went to the river near the school for a bath, Mishra said.

The duo entered the river, but due to strong currents and lack of understanding of the depth, they got drowned, said the police officer.

Their bodies were pulled out of the river in the evening after nearly two-and-a-half hours of efforts by local villagers, he said. PTI COR BNS MAS RSY