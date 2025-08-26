Two students burn Dalit boy's stomach, hands with iron box in Andhra

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 26 (PTI) A student suffered severe burns after two of his classmates allegedly burnt him with an iron box in the hostel room of their private school at Morampudi in Konaseema district, said a police official on Tuesday.

Incidentally, all the three students are Dalits.

The official said a film was screened for the hostel children on August 16. Later, the two students allegedly removed a surveillance camera and kept it in the victim's school bag.

On noticing the camera missing, the hostel in-charge summoned the three students, and the victim said that his classmates had done the mischief.

The two students on August 18 allegedly burned the victim's stomach and hands with the iron box in their hostel room.

According to police, the hostel staff ignored the burns, but when the victim's mother visited him, she noticed the burns. When she asked him, he narrated the incident.

The woman took her son to a hospital in Razole, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

"My husband died three months ago, I cannot lose my son," she said. PTI MS STH KH