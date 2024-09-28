Two students dead after bus hits motorcycle in MP's Dindori

Dindori (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) Two students were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Taki Nullah on Dindori-Amarkantak Road, Kotwali police station in-charge Girvar Singh Uikey said.

"Ashish Jharia and Vivek Bansal, in the 18-20 age group, were returning from college in Dindori to their village Sadwachhapar. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead. The driver of the bus has been taken into custody," he said. PTI COR ADU BNM