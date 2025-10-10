Two students die after bike hits signboard, falls off flyover in Tirupati

Tirupati, Oct 10 (PTI) Two college students riding a motorcycle died after falling from a flyover here in Tirupati district on Friday.

According to police, they lost control of the vehicle after hitting a sign board on the Garuda Varadi flyover.

“Two students lost their lives when their bike crashed into a signboard and plunged off the Garuda Varadi flyover in Tirupati town on Friday,” an official told PTI.

The deceased aged 22 were studying at a local college.

The official said the duo was travelling on a 350 CC bike from Tiruchanur into the city when the accident occurred.

Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding led to loss of control, resulting in the fatal crash, police said.

A case was registered.

