Two students die after bike hits signboard, falls off flyover in Tirupati

Tirupati, Oct 10 (PTI) Two college students riding a motorcycle died after falling from a flyover here in Tirupati district on Friday.
According to police, they lost control of the vehicle after hitting a sign board on the Garuda Varadi flyover.
“Two students lost their lives when their bike crashed into a signboard and plunged off the Garuda Varadi flyover in Tirupati town on Friday,” an official told PTI.
The deceased aged 22 were studying at a local college.
The official said the duo was travelling on a 350 CC bike from Tiruchanur into the city when the accident occurred.
Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding led to loss of control, resulting in the fatal crash, police said.
A case was registered.
PTI MS STH ROH