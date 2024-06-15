Two students die after car collides with truck on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Jun 15 (PTI) Two students died while the driver of their SUV was seriously injured after the vehicle allegedly collided with a truck on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwa (22) and Surya (18), both of them hailed from Bommasandra in Bengaluru, they said.

While Vishwa was pursuing a diploma course, his friend Surya was a second-year Pre-University student in Bengaluru, police said.

According to the police, the two students were returning from Mysuru in the SUV which was being driven by one Suhas. Their vehicle allegedly collided with a truck which was in the wrong lane, resulting in an accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Kempainadoddi village in Ramanagara here on Friday night.

Both Surya and Vishwa were rushed to the nearest hospital where they were declared brought dead. The car driver, Suhas, who sustained severe injuries, is stated to be out of danger, a senior traffic police official said.

"A case has been registered under sections 297 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 a (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused truck driver has been arrested in connection with the accident," he said. PTI AMP KH